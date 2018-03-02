Two red cards as Hull FC defeat Warrington

Hull FC returned to winning ways with a controversial 21-12 victory over Warrington.

The two teams both had a man sent off, with Declan Patton being dismissed for Wire following a high tackle on Bureta Faraimo, while Liam Watts was given his marching orders in the second-half after headbutting Dom Crosby.

But Lee Radford’s side were victorious, having established a 10-0 lead at the break following a Bureta Faraimo try and three Mark Sneyd goals.

Warrington’s night was made harder when Patton was dismissed just after half-time, with Carlos Tuimavave scoring soon after and Sneyd converting along with another penalty goal.

But Steve Price’s side threatened to come back with Jack Hughes and Ryan Atkins scoring in quick succession. But Sneyd kicked another penalty and landed a drop goal to secure the win.

Hull FC: Shaul; Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Hadley. Subs: Abdull, Bowden, Fash, Turgut.

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, Brown; Patton, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Murdoch-Masila, Hughes, Westwood. Subs: Philbin, Akauola, Crosby, King.