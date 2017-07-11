Two Super League players banned – as Acton case suspended again

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington forward Ben Westwood and Salford centre Junior Sa’u have both received bans by an independent disciplinary tribunal – as the high-profile case-in-waiting of Leigh’s Jamie Action was put back another week.

Acton is awaiting a hearing for a Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour following an incident while playing for Leigh against Catalans two weeks ago.

Last week, it was put back to allow the Centurions to build their case and this week, the RFL stated it will now be heard next week to allow his legal representative to attend the hearing.

Just like last week though, Acton will be unavailable to play for the Centurions due to the adjournment. Leigh travel to Huddersfield on Friday.

Meanwhile, Westwood was given a three-match ban for a Grade D Dangerous Throw charge following the match against Leigh. Westwood challenged the grading but pleaded guilty – however, that grading was upheld.

Salford centre Sa’u will miss the trip to league leaders Castleford on Friday after taking an Early Guilty Plea following a Grade B high tackle charge after an incident with Leeds counterpart Kallum Watkins on Sunday. He was banned for one game.