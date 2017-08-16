Tyler Randell finally granted visa for Wakefield Trinity move

22 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity hooker Tyler Randell has finally been granted a visa for his move to Super League: but he is unlikely to arrive in time to feature against league leaders Castleford on Thursday night.

Wakefield announced the signing of Randell some weeks ago and had initially hoped he would be here in time for last week’s game against Leeds, before delays held up his visa application.

However, coach Chris Chester has revealed that he has finally had his application granted and is travelling to England on Wednesday to start life as a Trinity player.

He said: “Tyler has finally got his visa now and he’ll be in the air on Wednesday. He’s not going to be available for Thursday but he’ll definitely be available for round four (following the Challenge Cup final).

However, Chester also revealed that Trinity have two big injury doubts for Thursday’s trip to Castleford. Hooker Kyle Wood and centre Joe Arundel will be given until the last moment to prove their fitness after suffering injuries against Leeds last weekend.

Chester said: “We’ve got a big doubt on Woody. He hurt his leg in the second half against Leeds and played the rest of the half – but he’s been in a boot for the week. We’ll assess him in the morning, as we will with Joe Arundel, and take it from there. If they say they’re 100 per cent then they’ll play but if not, we can’t afford to have any passengers.

“We’ve got a plan in place if Woody doesn’t play. To be honest, it’s been between him, Grixy, Tinirau Arona and Craig Huby for our most consistent player this year. It’ll be a big loss as he’s been very good for us.”