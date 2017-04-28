Uate scores four tries as Manly thrash Souths

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Manly Sea Eagles registered an impressive 46-8 victory over an out-of-sorts South Sydney Rabbitohs today at Allianz Stadium, continuing Souths’ horror run of results that had them coming into the game with only one win from their last five matches.

The Sea Eagles came into the game after an impressive away win over a strong Canberra Raiders and they carried on today where they left off in that game.

After the Rabbitohs took an early lead with a penalty, a 40/20 from Daly Cherry-Evans turned the game and, with his halfback partner Blake Green tormenting the Rabbitohs with his kicking game, the Sea Eagles ran in six first half tries to Brenton Lawrence, Curtis Siren, Jorge Taufua try, two to Uate and one to Jake Trvojevic. Dylan Walker added three conversion to make it 30-2 at half-time.

In the second half Hymel Hunt touched down for the Rabbitohs, with Reynolds goaling, but then the one-way traffic returned as Uate scored his third try from a brilliant feed by Walker, before adding his fourth, while Green scored the final Sea Eagles’ try, with Jackson Hastings adding two goals, for a comprehensive victory that pushes them higher into the top eight of the NRL ladder.

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Hymel Hunt, 3 Robert Jennings, 4 Siosifa Talakai, 5 Bryson Goodwin, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Kyle Turner, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess (c); Interchange: 14 Robbie Farah, 15 Jason Clark, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 Cameron Murray.

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uata, 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic; Interchange: 14 Lewis Brown, 15 Jackson Hastings, 16 Nate Myles, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake,

