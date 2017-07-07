UK Armed Forces name side for World Cup clash

By Phil Hodgson July 7, 2017 08:07

UK Armed Forces name side for World Cup clash

The Armed Forces World Cup kicks off today (Friday 7 July) in Sydney and UKAF coach Damian Clayton has named his side to face Fiji.

 

The team is: James Hutchinson, Si Wray, Dave Hankinson, Micky Hoyle, Luke Cooper, Ryan Matthews, Adam Flintham, Josh Scott, Steve Wicks, James Parry, Ben Taylor, Jamie Birdsall, Jordan Andrade. Subs: Kev Brown, Kev Queeley, George Clarke, Liam Bradley.

 

