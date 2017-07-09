UK Armed Forces’ World Cup hopes slip

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The UK Armed Forces’ bid to stay in contention in the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney took a dive today with a 38-12 defeat at the hands of Australia.

The side, which lost 40-20 to Fiji in Friday’s opener, must now hope that New Zealand beat Fiji in today’s other game. And the British must then account for the Kiwis on Wednesday, and rely on Australia seeing off Fiji, to have any chance whatsoever of claiming second spot on points’ difference, and a resultant place in Sunday’s final.

Otherwise, UK Armed Forces will be obliged to appear in the Wooden Spoon clash on Friday.

Reports will feature in tomorrow’s League Express.

Results

Friday 7 July 2017

Australia 64 New Zealand 8

Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20

Sunday 9 July

Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12

Fiji v New Zealand -lr

Fixtures

Wednesday 12 July

Australia v Fiji

New Zealand v UK Armed Forces

Friday 14 July

Play-off: Third v Fourth

Sunday 16 July

Final (first v second)