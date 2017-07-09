UK Armed Forces’ World Cup hopes slip
The UK Armed Forces’ bid to stay in contention in the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney took a dive today with a 38-12 defeat at the hands of Australia.
The side, which lost 40-20 to Fiji in Friday’s opener, must now hope that New Zealand beat Fiji in today’s other game. And the British must then account for the Kiwis on Wednesday, and rely on Australia seeing off Fiji, to have any chance whatsoever of claiming second spot on points’ difference, and a resultant place in Sunday’s final.
Otherwise, UK Armed Forces will be obliged to appear in the Wooden Spoon clash on Friday.
Reports will feature in tomorrow’s League Express.
Results
Friday 7 July 2017
Australia 64 New Zealand 8
Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20
Sunday 9 July
Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12
Fiji v New Zealand -lr
Fixtures
Wednesday 12 July
Australia v Fiji
New Zealand v UK Armed Forces
Friday 14 July
Play-off: Third v Fourth
Sunday 16 July
Final (first v second)
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum