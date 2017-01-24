Ulugia looking for consistency after strong start to Fev career

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Ulugia is backing the Rovers to “pick up from where they left off” when Betfred Super League’s Leeds Rhinos visit The Big Fellas Stadium on Friday night.

The former Bradford Bulls ace, who joined Featherstone prior to the start of pre-season training, appeared for this time since Boxing Day on Sunday – and bagged a pair of tries to help see off Wakefield Trinity.

Ulugia, sponsored by League Express, was impressed by the efforts of his team-mates, insisting the Rovers will enter this week’s game looking to enjoy more of the same.

“Beating a strong Wakefield team, at this stage of the season, shows a little bit of what we are capable of this year,” said Ulugia, who finished last season with Batley Bulldogs.

“We have some real quality within the squad and what is even more clear is the level of depth we have. Everyone is still fighting to tie down a starting spot, despite the fact we have played four games.

“Hopefully, we can pick up from where we left off against Wakefield and test the Rhinos in a similar manner on Friday.

“They will be probably close to full strength, as will we, so it looks set to be another challenge for us to overcome.

“The scoreline, even against Super League teams, is not a major thing when it comes to friendlies. We just want to perform again, allowing us to kick on into the new season.”