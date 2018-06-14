Under 15s guest side sought by Wales Rugby League

WALES Rugby League bosses have thrown out an invitation for a guest Under 15s team to take part in the inaugural WRL Junior Magic Day on Sunday 24 June.

The event, at the CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, will involve six games in total, at Under 15s and Under 13s.

The programme, with matches other than the one involving the invited side counting for league points, is:

10.00am Torfaen Tigers v Cardiff Blue Dragons U13s

11.15am Torfaen Tigers v Cardiff Blue Dragons U15s

12.40pm Llanelli Knights v Bridgend Blue Bulls U13s

1.55pm Llanelli Knights v Bridgend Blue Bulls U15s

3.20pm Aber Valley Wolves v Penlan Wild Stallions U13s

4.35pm Aber Valley Wolves v Guest Side

Aber Valley are seeking opponents as the Welsh Under 15s league is a five-team competition.

Wales Rugby League are also seeking a sponsor for the event.

Further information on both counts is available from WRL Development Manager Paul Chambers at paul.chambers@walesrugbyleague.co.uk He said: “The Magic Day is an exciting addition to our junior fixture list this year. It gives the players in these age groups a great opportunity to showcase their skills in an all-day spectacular at the one central location.

“There will be East and West Origin selectors present as well as some of the Wales 16s coaching staff, who will be looking at all players with a view to planning selections for those squads either later this year or next year.”

Chambers added: “On top of this the Coleg y Cymoedd staff will be present as well and they will also be looking at the players involved and potentially offering them places at the college in the Rugby League Academy programme for 2018 and beyond.”

Admission is £3 (children under 16 free).

Open Age fixtures on Saturday 23 June 2018 are:

PREMIER LEAGUE: Valley Cougars v Cardiff Athletic; Llanelli Knights v Rhondda Outlaws; Torfaen Tigers v Bridgend Blue Bulls.

Torfaen Tigers Under 17s will host Cardiff Blue Dragons in a curtain-raiser to the Open Age game.