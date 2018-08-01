Underbank ease into play-off berths

UNDERBANK RANGERS have leapfrogged Wath Brow Hornets and Siddal into fifth place in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Premier Division following a 26-6 home win over Normanton Knights last night.

The victory – Rangers’ seventh on the trot – leaves the Knights four points shy of the top six (and the play-offs) and only a couple of points clear of the relegation zone.

A full report will appear in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Result

Tuesday 31 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Underbank Rangers 26 Normanton Knights 6

Fixtures

Saturday 4 August 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Egremont Rangers

Normanton Knights v West Hull

Siddal v Kells

Underbank Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wath Brow Hornets v Myton Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s v Rochdale Mayfield

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Ince Rose Bridge

Leigh Miners Rangers v Lock Lane

Shaw Cross Sharks v Oulton Raiders

Skirlaugh v Milford Marlins

Thornhill Trojans v Featherstone Lions

York Acorn v Pilkington Recs

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Saddleworth Rangers

East Leeds v Drighlington

Hull Dockers v Askam

Leigh East v Hunslet Warriors

West Bowling v Stanningley

Wigan St Jude’s v Crosfields

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Dewsbury Celtic (TV)

Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons

Millom v Waterhead Warriors

Salford City Roosters v Woolston Rovers