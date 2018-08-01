Underbank ease into play-off berths

UNDERBANK RANGERS have leapfrogged Wath Brow Hornets and Siddal into fifth place in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Premier Division following a 26-6 home win over Normanton Knights last night.
The victory – Rangers’ seventh on the trot – leaves the Knights four points shy of the top six (and the play-offs) and only a couple of points clear of the relegation zone.
A full report will appear in Monday’s issue of League Express.
Result
Tuesday 31 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Underbank Rangers 26 Normanton Knights 6
Fixtures
Saturday 4 August 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Egremont Rangers
Normanton Knights v West Hull
Siddal v Kells
Underbank Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Wath Brow Hornets v Myton Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s v Rochdale Mayfield
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Ince Rose Bridge
Leigh Miners Rangers v Lock Lane
Shaw Cross Sharks v Oulton Raiders
Skirlaugh v Milford Marlins
Thornhill Trojans v Featherstone Lions
York Acorn v Pilkington Recs
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Saddleworth Rangers
East Leeds v Drighlington
Hull Dockers v Askam
Leigh East v Hunslet Warriors
West Bowling v Stanningley
Wigan St Jude’s v Crosfields
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Dewsbury Celtic (TV)
Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons
Millom v Waterhead Warriors
Salford City Roosters v Woolston Rovers