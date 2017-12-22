Upton get behind Daz with Boxing Day bash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

UPTON are staging a benefit match on Boxing Day in aid of former Secretary Daz Stephens, who has been hospitalised in Australia since last month.

Stephens, who was on a trip to the World Cup with other Upton stalwarts, reportedly sustained six broken ribs, three broken vertebrae and a punctured lung after slipping outside a café.

His wife, Sarah, arrived back in England over the weekend, having remained with him in Australia throughout the ensuing weeks but, as current Secretary Dave Welsh explains: “We understand it is now necessary to fly a doctor Down Under to give Daz the care he needs.

“We’re all rallying round at Upton to help raise funds and we’re sure that the Boxing Day game will be a big success.

“Any players who want to turn out can call me on 079 3041 2451.”

The game kicks off at noon and Welsh added: “We’ve got a band on in the clubhouse afterwards, and we’ve already had a signed England shirt donated for auction or a raffle.”