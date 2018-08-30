Vaivai on Toulouse’s radar

Toulouse Olympique are being linked with a move for former Leigh forward Paterika Vaivai.

The former Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans front-rower has been out for the majority of the current campaign with a season-ending injury sustained on Easter Monday and was released by the Centurions in July.

However, his time in the Northern Hemisphere may be set to continue, with Toulouse understood to be keen to land the 26-year-old next season.

The French club are believed to be on the lookout for a new prop, with Sam Rapira set to retire at the end of the season.

Vaivai made eight appearances for the Centurions before suffering the injury. In 2017, he made 10 appearances for Gold Coast.