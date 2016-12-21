Varsity match retains key sponsor

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

March’s 39th Rugby League Varsity Match between Oxford University and Cambridge University will once again be sponsored by global management consulting firm Pcubed.

The game, which has become one of the largest in the Oxbridge sporting calendar, is returning the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London on Friday 3 March.

Tis will be the 19th successive year the project management consultancy has supported the match and event director, Mark Ramsdale said: “On behalf of both clubs, we are grateful for Pcubed’s ongoing support.

“The event has grown and developed to become an outstanding sporting day in the heart of London in recent years, and it would not be possible without Pcubed.”

Richard Siddle, Pcubed’s UK General Manager added: “Pcubed are proud to once again support the Rugby League Varsity Match.

“It showcases our own ideologies of collaboration and hard work, and – given we are supporting for a 19th year – dedication. It is a wonderful day of sport between two great rivals with a long and often ferocious history. We’re already looking forward to another fantastic Battle of the Blues.”

Tickets for the Rugby League Varsity Match are now on sale at www.rlvarsity.com. Matchday tickets start at £13. Pre-match hospitality featuring guest of honour Jamie Peacock OBE is £100 per head.