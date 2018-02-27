Varsity Match succumbs to the elements

FRIDAY’S RCMA Group Rugby League Varsity Match has been postponed.

The game, between Oxford and Cambridge, has been put back seven days to Friday 9 March because of a frozen pitch at the Honourable Artillery Company in the heart of the City of London.

Varsity Match Director Mark Ramsdale said: “A decision was expected the day before the game was due to take place but the ferocity of the weather in recent days has already frozen the ground and the risk of injury to players, spectators and staff is too great.

“In consultation with the Honourable Artillery Company and the clubs it has been decided that the game on 2 March will not take place, and will be played one week later, on Friday 9 March.”

He continued: “We recognise this will cause people disruption, but the decision was not made lightly by anyone. The ground is already frozen solid and with the weather due to only get worse we could not risk injury to players, spectators, or those who work to ensure the day runs smoothly.

“We are grateful to the HAC for allowing the event to take place a week later and it is hoped that by doing so we can ensure the Varsity Match is delivered to its usual standards, and everyone can enjoy the day.”

All tickets will be honoured at the game on 9th March, however anyone who has purchased a ticket and is seeking a refund has been asked to contact the Varsity Match organisers by noon on Friday 2 March.