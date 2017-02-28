Varsity squads named

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Both Oxford and Cambridge Universities have named their squads for this Friday’s 37th annual Pcubed Rugby League Varsity Match.

Captains Jordan Ayling (Oxford, Magdalen) and Miles Huppatz (Cambridge, Downing) will lead out the teams in the Battle of the Blues at 3pm at the Honourable Artillery Company in the heart of the City of London.

The game is preceded by a lunch with guest of honour Jamie Peacock MBE.

Tickets are on sale online until 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, Mar 1) and on the gate on the day. Visit www.rlvarsity.com for more information.

The squads are

Oxford (Dark Blue): Conor Williets, Matthew Brady*, Harry Sturgess, Will Taverner, Joseph Cullen, Mark Roper*, Jordan Ayling*, Sven Kerneis*, Zachary Keane , Joseph Mash, Marco Hiscox, Daniel Smith*, Jake Langmead-Jones*, Reilly Knight, Michal Woyton*, William Henshall*, Nick Dodds, Robert Bartlett, Angus McCance

Cambridge (Light Blue): Craig Winfield*, Sandy McCleery, Miles Huppatz, Ryan McDonnell, Sam Parker*, Thomas Davidson, Jack Fernon*, Ned Bransden, Sam-Henry Pressling*, Tom Wilson*, Henry Biddlecombe, Callum Slatter, Jack Bowskill, Hamish Oliphant, Andrew Camsell, Owen Male, Hilliary Foord, Elliot Pulver

*Denotes returning Blue