Venue confirmed for Castleford & Featherstone ARL Final

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson May 10, 2017 07:38

Venue confirmed for Castleford & Featherstone ARL Final

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup Final will be hosted by Castleford RUFC, for the third successive year, in 2018.

The venue has been confirmed after the successful staging of the prestigious match last month, and in 2016.

The exact date for next season’s decider has yet to be confirmed, but the game is likely to be played in mid-week, in mid-April.

Fryston Warriors have beaten Cutsyke Raiders in each of the last two finals.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson May 10, 2017 07:38

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions