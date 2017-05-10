Venue confirmed for Castleford & Featherstone ARL Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup Final will be hosted by Castleford RUFC, for the third successive year, in 2018.

The venue has been confirmed after the successful staging of the prestigious match last month, and in 2016.

The exact date for next season’s decider has yet to be confirmed, but the game is likely to be played in mid-week, in mid-April.

Fryston Warriors have beaten Cutsyke Raiders in each of the last two finals.