0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

STRATHMORE SILVERBACKS will meet Edinburgh Eagles in the Scottish capital on Saturday (5 August) in the 2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

The venue, now confirmed by Scotland RL bosses, is the University of Edinburgh’s Peffermill Playing Fields.

The tie, which will establish the identity of the Scottish team in next year’s Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup, will kick off at 2.00pm.