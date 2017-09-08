Victory at Hull on Friday is not about Wembley revenge, says O’Loughlin

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin insists that winning at Hull on Friday night would mean much more than getting revenge over the Black and Whites for their win at Wembley a fortnight ago.

The two Challenge Cup finalists meet at the KCOM Stadium with two precious competition points at stake – and the Warriors know that they will finish the weekend in the top four if they are triumphant over Lee Radford’s side.

But O’Loughlin says Wigan are not heading across the M62 seeking revenge for the narrow defeat in the Challenge Cup final last month – they are simply focussed on a return to Old Trafford.

“They deservedly won the game but, to be honest, I don’t think you look at it too much like that,” he said. “No matter who will play now, it’s more about us winning that game to get to a Grand Final, not about getting one over on them for the Challenge Cup.”

O’Loughlin also admits that Wigan may realistically have to have a perfect record between now and the season’s end if they are to retain their Super League title.

He said: “We feel we have to win every game from now until the end of the season. We know mathematically that might not be the case but we think if we do that, we’re going to be in a semi come the end of the season.

“Going to Hull any time, whatever the circumstances, is tough, but every week now will be like a final.”