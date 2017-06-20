VIDEO: 8-year-old coaching applicant given experience to remember

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Eight-year-old Doncaster supporter Dante Cox was rewarded for a somewhat speculative application to the head coaching role, as he met the first-team and new head coach Richard Horne.

The youngster sent his CV to chief executive Carl Hall, but he was eventually unsuccessful, but the club invited him down to their Cantley Park training base to give him the chance to offer his advice to the first-team squad and join Horne in his first press conference.

Dante said: “I applied for the job because I thought I could help the club, using my playing experience to help them climb up the rugby league pyramid.

“I would have made sure they were using different attacking and defensive techniques during training, as I think that is the biggest area for improvement.”

Hall was complimentary of the youngster’s coaching CV, and Cox left his mark on the club’s coaching staff. A future head coach in the making perhaps?

“I was impressed with Dante’s CV, and I know Richard Horne and his staff were equally impressed when he came down to the training ground to meet them – and I’m pretty certain he gave them some coaching tips!” said Hall.

“Dante is a big Dons fan and I hope he enjoyed his special evening with us. We gave him the full press treatment, just as Richard got, and got him joining in some of the sessions with players.”