Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw December 29, 2016 10:42

VIDEO: A behind the scenes look at Toronto Wolfpack

TotalRL took a trip down to Toronto Wolfpack training to find out how the Canadian club have taken to the world of Rugby League.

Wolfpack will enter to Kingstone Press League 1 competition for the start of the 2017 season, becoming the first transatlantic team in the world.

The club are expected to perform strongly in the third tier of European Rugby League after an impressive recruitment drive.

Ahead of the new year, we went down to their Brighouse base to see how things are progressing.

