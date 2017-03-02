VIDEO: Carney keen to leave the past behind with fresh start at Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Make sure to buy Monday’s League Express for an extended interview with Carney, talking about a range of subjects following his move to Salford.

Salford Red Devils half-back Todd Carney has insisted he is hunting a fresh start following his move to England with Ian Watson’s side – while also hinting he accepts it may be one of his last chances at the very top.

Carney has arrived at Salford on a one-year deal after leaving Catalans Dragons at the end of last season, following a number of off-field incidents in the NRL which have subsequently plagued his reputation as one of the brightest talents in the game when he emerged as a teenager in Australia.

And when asked if this may be one of his last chances, Carney said: “Yeah. There was a time when I went back to Australia and there was a process with my Cronulla stuff which is still being dealt with while I’m here.”

Carney, however, admits he is keen for a fresh start with the Red Devils.

“But I’m always confident I would have been able to play although I was in limbo and that was difficult. It’s worked out now though and I’d like to leave that in the past. It’s being dealt with by my manager and my legal team. It’s a good focus being away from it all.”

Carney has been deemed not yet fit to play by Salford coach Ian Watson – although he did hint on Thursday that he could make his debut for the club next weekend against Wakefield, and he insists that he’ll play whenever he’s asked to.

“The bonus of coming here to Salford is that I knew a few players from other clubs and they’ve helped me fit in really well. We spoke when I first got here about a plan to get on the field as quick as I can.

“There’s been a group of us that aren’t playing at the moment doing extra sessions; it’s been quite tough but it’s been enjoyable.

“It’ll be up to the coach [when he plays]. All I can do is put my best foot forward in training and get ready and when he feels he’s ready for me to play I’ll put my hand up. I’d play this weekend if my body was up to it.”

Carney infamously was denied a visa for a move to Huddersfield almost a decade ago – and he said he never worried history would repeat itself with this transfer.

He said: “In 2008 I was declined a visa but when I first in contact with Salford prior to joining the club, they assured me they’d been through the process and spoken to people involved with it.

“They said that it should have been fine; there was a complication before which is why I didn’t receive one but a bit of time has gone on since then.”

