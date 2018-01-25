VIDEO: Fifita insists Wakefield can go one better in 2018 and make the top four

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita insists the club can go one better than in 2017 this season and make the top four – before revealing why he rejected offers from elsewhere to commit his long-term future to the club.

Trinity came desperately close to reaching the play-off semi-finals last season, reaching fifth and only just missing out on the top four.

However, they have kept their squad together for 2018 and strengthened – and Fifita told TotalRL he sees no reason why they cannot be serious title challengers this season.

He said: “The top four, we were so close last year and we proved everyone wrong. We were favourites for the Million Pound Game and we went and shocked Super League.

“One of our goals last year was to put Wakefield Trinity back on the map: and I think we did that. Hopefully this year, teams don’t take us lightly because we know we should be a top-four team. Hopefully we can go one better – and it’ll be another big year for the Trin.”

Fifita admits the club is ‘unrecognisable’ from when he first arrived two years ago – and said that, along with the club’s passionate supporters, convinced him to reject interest from other Super League clubs and re-sign as Trinity.

He said: “There’s a huge difference – a massive difference. Look at the playing group; from the first season Chezzy got me over to now, it’s unrecognisable. He knew we had to get some big boppers like myself in, and he goes and gets guys like Keegan Hirst and Craig Huby, and the coaching staff have made this group a lot stronger.

“I love it so much I’ve signed for another three years! The environment is great; I had a few offers from other clubs last year but Wakefield are the ones who gave me my opportunity, and through thick and thin they stayed with me. We’ve come so far since I came here and the fans stick with the team each and every week. They’ve made me feel at home since day dot, they got in my head and made it tough for me to ever leave really!”

And Fifita admits he would like to see another of his team-mates commit to the club at the end of this season: club captain Danny Kirmond.

He said of the 32-year-old: “Kirmo is the one who got me over the line last year, and I know he’s off contract at the end of this year so I’ll be pushing the club to give him another deal because he’s fantastic to have around the place.”