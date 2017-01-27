VIDEO: Gaskell fit and raring to go with Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Huddersfield Giants signing Lee Gaskell has insisted it was an easy decision to make the move across West Yorkshire from Bradford – and revealed he is hoping to make his debut for the club in their pre-season friendly against Warrington next week.

Gaskell, who is one of a number of former Bulls players to sign for the Giants in 2017, has battled injury problems in recent years, including a problematic hamstring problem which plagued his final season at Odsal.

However, he has told TotalRL that he is over those issues now and can’t wait to get started with his new side.

