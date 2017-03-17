VIDEO: Local lad Johnstone hoping to break his duck at Headingley

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds-born Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone has admitted he’s hopeful familiar surroundings will be the backdrop for him to break his unlikely try drought at the start of the season on Friday night.

Last year’s Young Player of the Year is yet to cross for a try in 2017, but he will look to end that run on Friday when Wakefield are aiming for three wins in succession as they face the Rhinos.

Johnstone grew up watching the Rhinos at Headingley as a youngster before coming through Wakefield’s setup – and he is hopeful that a ground which is so special for him will be the catalyst for a special night for Trinity in return.

“I love playing there,” he told TotalRL. “I grew up watching Leeds and it’s only two minutes down the road from where I live so it’ll be nice to go there and hopefully get the win as it’s a ground I’ve got some great memories at.

“I grew up watching Ryan Hall but Scott Donald was always my favourite! I model my game on Scott as Ryan is more of a bigger winger than me – so I’ll have to do a good job on him to keep him quiet.”

Johnstone also admitted he’s not too worried about his lack of tries – saying the team’s performances take priority, even if he has been on the end of some grief from his Wakefield team-mates.

“Dave Fifita gives me grief and calls me ‘donut’ because I can’t get over at the minute! It doesn’t really concern me; it’s frustrating because you always want to score but I’m confident I’m doing my job.

“I don’t care if I score really: as long as we get the two points, that’s all that matters to me.”

Johnstone’s full thoughts on the trip to Leeds and the first month of the new season are available to watch in the video above.