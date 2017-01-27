VIDEO: Oldham star facing lengthy ban for post-match fight
Oldham centre George Tyson is set to miss the start of the season after being charged for Grade D punching following a post-match brawl.
Tyson is alleged to have launched a number of punches at a Rochdale player after the Hornets defeated Oldham to win the Law Cup.
As seen in the video below, Tyson, wearing number four for Oldham, can be seen shaking hands with a number of Rochdale players before appearing to strike Hornets player Jake Eccleston.
His actions were deemed worthy of punishment by the Match Review Panel, and he now faces a three to five-match suspension.
Tyson has just started his second spell with the Roughyeds after spending a year at Sheffield Eagles.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum