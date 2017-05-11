VIDEO: Salford take on the crossbar challenge – and guess who hits it!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Was there ever any doubt about this?

The crossbar challenge has become quite a YouTube hit in the run-up to a Challenge Cup weekend, and this time it was the turn of Super League surprise package Salford to have a go.

The rules? Simple. From close-range, hit the crossbar by kicking the ball out of your hand. It sounds straightforward, but only one Red Devils player managed to do it. Find out who in the video below:

Well, he is ‘The Saviour’ after all.. it had to be Gareth O’Brien!