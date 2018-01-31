Scruton backs Hull KR’s squad to cope with demands of Super League

Hull KR prop Nick Scruton has backed the Robins’ squad to cope with the demands of Super League in 2018, despite criticism aplenty over their lack of recruitment.

With only a handful of signings arriving since they confirmed promotion back to Super League at the first attempt last autumn, some believe the Robins will struggle in 2018.

But Scruton told TotalRL that the results they picked up in the Qualifiers in 2017 show they are ready for Super League.

He said: “Last year we proved we were a Super League side just to get promoted at the first time of asking.

“We beat the likes of Widnes and Leigh, and it showed we were a Super League side then. I don’t think wholesale changes were needed; like Wakefield proved last year, the league is wide open. A big start is massive, if we can ride that wave from promotion and get some points on the board we can kick on from there.”

Scruton also admits that while it is important for the Robins to start at home against Wakefield on Friday, they will not be taking his former side lightly.

He said: “It’s nice to get a home game and see where we’re at. But Wakefield were brilliant last year and if anything, they look even better this year. It should be a big test for us – but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“I’ve loved it here. It’s one of the years I’ll look back on that I’ve enjoyed the most when I hang the boots up. The kids loved it, it was great winning most weeks and then to get promoted was just the cherry on top. It’s a big club that deserve to be in Super League – it sets us up for a big year in 2018 now.

“The club have said right from the start that every department – commercial, media, everything – had a look at what they were doing wrong. Getting Tim on board and getting the recruitment that he wanted, and putting the squad together we’ve got now, it is a Super League squad.”