VIDEO: TotalRL sits down with Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton

With pre-season now well underway for most clubs, TotalRL has been to Hull to check on the Black and Whites’ plans for the new campaign.

We caught up with long-serving hooker Danny Houghton to discuss a number of issues – including how the club are planning to kick on again in 2018 following the heartbreak of another play-off semi-final defeat in 2017.

Watch the video in full below.