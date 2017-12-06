VIDEO: TotalRL sits down with Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower December 6, 2017 11:59

With pre-season now well underway for most clubs, TotalRL has been to Hull to check on the Black and Whites’ plans for the new campaign.

We caught up with long-serving hooker Danny Houghton to discuss a number of issues – including how the club are planning to kick on again in 2018 following the heartbreak of another play-off semi-final defeat in 2017.

Watch the video in full below.

