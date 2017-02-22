VIDEO: Warrington game is opportunity for Cas to make a statement, says Roberts

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford half-back Ben Roberts admits Friday night’s game at Warrington is an ideal opportunity for the Tigers to make a statement about their top-four credentials this season.

Daryl Powell’s side head to the Halliwell Jones Stadium looking to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the new Super League season, against a Warrington side who comprehensively beat Brisbane in last weekend’s World Club Series.

And Roberts told TotalRL that he thinks this is the perfect time to show that they are serious about fulfiling their potential in 2017.

“It is a good opportunity for us to make a good statement,” he said.

“In the past we’ve probably been looked at as a team that can only attack, but in the pre-season just gone our main focus has been defence.

“We know it is going to be tough, but the boys have done all the hard work in pre-season and are full of confidence in our defence now and our structure.

“I think this will be a good weekend for us to show that.”