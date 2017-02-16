VIDEO: Warrington have to be a “hell of a lot better” on Saturday, says Savelio

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington forward Andre Savelio has insisted that the Wolves will have to be a “hell of a lot better” if they are to pick up their first win of the season against Brisbane Broncos in Saturday’s World Club Series clash.

The Wolves head into Saturday night’s game looking to register Super League’s first victory in seven attempts in the World Club Series – but do so off the back of a 20-12 defeat to Catalans on the opening weekend of the season.

And Savelio told TotalRL that they will have to be much-improved if they are to trouble Wayne Bennett’s Broncos.

Savelio’s thoughts are available to view in the video below.