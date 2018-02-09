View From The Terraces: TotalRL’s fan panel previews Friday’s match

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Wakefield fan: Callum Wood

Well I don’t think our first game of the 2018 season could have gone any better! With Tom Johnstone grabbing three tries on his return what are already contestants for try of the season I think Wakefield Trinity will be the team to beat this season, but obviously it is still early doors and things can change so quickly and a lot of challenges are to come in 2018.

Although, going into round two against the Red Devils I’m sure there will be a lot more people expecting Trinity to win after Friday’s match against Hull KR and I do feel that we should be favourites to win and last week’s performance has boosted my confidence but as I said before, in the early stages of the season every team’s performance is unexpected and even though Salford did face a brutal defeat against a strong Wigan side, we still can’t undermine them.

With Craig Huby being put into the 19-man squad, I would like to see him feature in Friday night’s game to play aside the rest of the strong units we have in the middle, having not seen him in pre-season friendlies, I am excited to see him cause problems to the Salford pack.

One concern what caught my eye against Hull KR was our performance in the first quarter of the second half, having defended well and only conceding one try, we seemed to let our performance slip causing some worry that Hull KR may come back and take the game, but with our players back home this week to their familiar place, it will give Wakefield a good advantage to use over the Red Devils.

Yes, it will be a good feeling to get back up in the North stand for the first time this season under the lights, but it is a game where anything could happen but I believe Trinity will just be too good for Salford on the night.

Score prediction: Wakefield Trinity 34-14 Salford Red Devils

Salford Fan: Louis Hawke

Well, the 2018 Super League season is back underway but it was a round to regret for Salford as they were on the end of a 12-40 drumming by Wigan Warriors.

Although Salford have recruited well in the forward pack during their off-season, although the backline is worryingly thin. Last week Wigan targeted the right-wing partnership between Welham and Johnson and that’s where most of Wigan’s tries were scored. This week Johnson looks set to be dropped with new recruit Derrell Olpherts taking his place in the 19-man squad. Either way the wingers will have their hands full with Mason Caton-Brown on one wing, Tom Johnstone on the other flank.

This will be a tough game for Salford and they will be lucky to escape the Mobile Rocket Stadium conceding 30 points or less. Unfortunately, I can only see this game going one way and that’s the way of the Wakefield Trinity.

Score Prediction: Wakefield Trinity 34-14 Salford Red Devils.