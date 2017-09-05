Vikings lose Hanbury to injury

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw September 5, 2017 14:24

Vikings lose Hanbury to injury

Widnes Vikings have lost fullback Rhys Hanbury for the rest of the season after picking up an abductor injury.

The Australian had found form in recent weeks, scoring four tries in his last two games.

However, an injury picked up in the club’s crucial win over Leigh has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

“Rhys is gone,” head coach Denis Betts confirmed.

“It’s a bit of a blow to us because he’s been playing really well.”

The club is hoping for better news on Danny Craven, who has had scans on a knee injury.

“Craven is the same, we’re waiting for some medical reports on that but he took a whack on his knee. We’re waiting on a specialist report. He’s pretty buoyant about himself but he’s in a brace. At the moment he’s staying as positive as he can.”

Aaron Heremaia is expected to return to action against Hull Kingston Rovers.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw September 5, 2017 14:24

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad