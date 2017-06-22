Vikings move off bottom with Centurions victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings moved off the bottom of Super League with a 36-10 victory over fellow strugglers Leigh Centurions.

Leigh came into the game full of confidence having put 50 points on Wigan a fortnight ago but Chris Bridge and Chris Houston gave Widnes an early 10-0 lead.

It took another 25 minutes for the Vikings’ third try but it was soon followed by a fourth as Corey Thompson went over and Houston completed a brace late in the half.

Hull FC loanee Nick Rawsthorne brought Leigh onto the board after the restart before Atelea Vea crossed to bring the Centurions back into contention.

Thompson became the second player to complete a double however as he intercepted and touched down the match-sealing try.

Ryan Ince crossed for Widnes’ sixth try before Matt Whitley added another on the hooter as they consigned Leigh to the foot of the table.

Widnes: 32 Danny Craven, 2 Corey Thompson, 3 Chris Bridge, 4 Charly Runciman, 28 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Mellor, 40 Rangi Chase, 15 Gil Dudson, 33 Aaron Heremaia, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Chris Houston, 12 Matt Whitley, 13 Hep Cahill; Subs: 8 Eamon O’Carroll, 9 Lloyd White, 16 Alex Gerrard, 25 Tom Olbison.

Tries: Bridge, Houston 2, Thompson 2, Ince, Whitley; Goals: Bridge 3, Craven 1.

Leigh: 1 Mitch Brown, 5 Matty Dawson, 3 Ben Crookes, 11 Cory Paterson, 32 Nick Rawsthorne, 19 Ryan Hampshire, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 29 Lachlan Burr, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 10 Dayne Weston, 17 Atelea Vea, 13 Harrison Hansen, 12 Glenn Stewart; Subs: 21 Liam Hood, 15 Danny Tickle, 16 Antoni Maria, 23 Sam Hopkins.

Tries: Rawsthorne, Vea; Goals: Drinkwater 1.

