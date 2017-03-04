Vikings off the mark with a draw in Perpignan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings fought back from a 14-6 half-time deficit to secure a 14-14 draw in Perpignan against the Catalans Dragons, getting off the mark in Super League this season after three matches.

The game was played in heavy rain and on a pitch that became increasingly muddy as the match unfolded, with the conditions ensuring that there would be little open rugby.

The Dragons took the lead in the seventh minute with a try from Brayden Williame that Luke Walsh converted.

And when Richie Myler scored a second try, which Walsh also goaled, six minutes later, to give the Dragons a twelve-point lead it looked as though it would be a difficult afternoon for the Vikings.

But they steadied the ship and, although Walsh added a penalty on 32 minutes, they got back into the game with a try from winger Patrick Ah Van, which Rhys Hanbury goaded, just before the interval.

Eight minutes into the second half Tom Olbison reduced the deficit to four point when he touched down Chris Bridge’s grubber, and it looked as though they might claim an unlikely victory when Hanbury touched down Heremaia’s grubber with seven minutes remaining. But Hanbury could convert neither try.

Walsh tried to secure victory for the Catalans with a late effort to land a field-goal, but the ball hardly lifted on the heavy pitch, and both sides had to be satisfied with a draw.

Catalans: Bosc, Broughton, Inu, Williame, Thornley, Walsh, Myler, Burgess, Aiton, Casty, Garcia, Horo, Bird; Subs: Anderson, Simon, Da Costa, Margalet.

Widnes: Hanbury, Thompson, Armstrong, Runciman, Ah Van, Bridge, Craven, Dudson, White, Buchanan, Houston, Whitley, Cahill; Subs: Leuluai, Chapelhow, Olbison, Heremaia

