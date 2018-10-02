Vikings part ways with Cummins

Widnes Vikings have confirmed the departure of interim head coach Francis Cummins.

The 41-year-old moved following the departure of Denis Betts at the end of May, having worked as Betts’ assistant coach.

However, he failed to turn the club’s fortunes around. The Vikings won just one of their 15 matches under Cummins, against part-time outfit Halifax, and were relegated after finishing seventh in the Qualifiers.

The club has already started picking up the pieces following relegation, with several players already retained and others set to arrive at the club, with League Express reporting that Halifax forward Adam Tangata is set to join the club.

But now their search will also move towards a new head coach. It’s believed a shortlist has already been drawn up by the club’s hierarchy and they hope to find Cummins’ successor quickly.

Eamon O’Carroll, who was a performance coach at the club, has also departed.

Club CEO James Rule said: “As I have previously stated, I would like to put on record the club’s thanks to Francis Cummins. Francis was offered a challenging role at a difficult time, when he was appointed as interim head coach, and showed great bravery and commitment in stepping up into the role.

“Whilst ultimately we haven’t achieved expectations on the pitch, we are grateful for his efforts and dedication.”