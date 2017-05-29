Vikings stun high-flying Rhinos

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings overturned an early 10-point deficit to stun high-flying Leeds Rhinos 28-20 for their third win of the season.

Rhys Hanbury cancelled out Ash Handley’s early score in the game but Leeds soon hit the ascendancy through Kallum Watkins’ and Stevie Ward’s touchdowns.

However, tries in the final eight minutes of the half from Ryan Ince and Corey Thompson brought the Vikings right back into the game.

Aaron Heremaia went over the line midway through the second half to put Widnes ahead for the first time but Adam Cuthbertson crossed at the other end to ensure the hosts’ lead was short-lived.

That was to be the Rhinos’ final score however as Ince and Thompson completed their respective braces in the last 10 minutes to earn the points.

Widnes: 1 Rhys Hanbury, 2 Corey Thompson, 3 Chris Bridge, 4 Charly Runciman, 28 Ryan Ince, 9 Lloyd White, 40 Rangi Chase, 15 Gil Dudson, 31 Jordan Johnstone, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Chris Houston, 39 Sam Wilde, 13 Hap Cahill; Subs: 33 Aaron Heremaia, 25 Tom Olbison, 23 Jay Chapelhow, 20 Manase Manuokafoa.

Tries: Hanbury, Ince 2, Thompson 2, Heremaia; Goals: Bridge 2.

Leeds: 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 22 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 4 Joel Moon, 7 Rob Burrow, 10 Adam Cuthbertson, 9 Matt Parcell, 16 Brad Singleton, 13 Stevie Ward, 19 Brett Ferres, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan; Subs: 17 Mitch Garbutt, 20 Anthony Mullally, 24 Jordan Baldwinson, 21 Josh Walters.

Tries: Handley, Watkins, Ward, Cuthbertson; Goals: Sutcliffe 2.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.