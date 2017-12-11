VOTE NOW | League Express Readers Poll 2017

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Welcome to the 2017 League Express readers poll, in which we give you, our readers, to have your say and recognise the star players, clubs and coaches of 2017.

The survey will take just five minutes to complete and one entrant will win a pair of tickets to either the 2018 Magic Weekend or Summer Bash.



To cast your vote, click here!

Entries close on December 28 while results will be in the January 1 edition of League Express.