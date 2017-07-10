Wage demands threaten to scupper Kevin Naiqama’s Super League move

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kevin Naiqama’s proposed move to Super League is dependent on him dropping his wage demands.

The Wests Tigers winger was linked with a Super League club last week after his agent confirmed the 28-year-old was the subject of interest from Salford Red Devils.

But League Express understands the Fiji International is asking for a salary in excess of £150,000 to link up with a Super League side, a figure that is proving to be a stumbling block for all interested parties.

He is out of contract with Wests at the culmination of the current campaign and is currently weighing up his options.

Warrington are another club that has long been linked with a move for the 28-year old, who has previously played for Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers in the NRL.

However, any move to Super League will only take place should he his asking price drop.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Naiqama’s agent, Daryl Mather said: “I spoke to Nathan (Brown) last week, because I was pitching Kevin to him.

“He told me Salford phoned him about Kevin, because his kids went to the same school as the owner.

“Salford have done a reference check, so I’m expecting something (an offer) from them soon.

“Kevin would obviously prefer to stay in the NRL and I think he is at that level, but that said it’s more frequent that you can go over to England and come back.”