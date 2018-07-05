Wakefield and Catalans recall key forwards

Wakefield and Catalans have received selection boosts ahead of their Super League clash on Saturday.

Former Dragon Justin Horo has returned for Trinity, while Sam Moa has been recalled for the Dragons.

They replace James Batchelor and Vincent Duport in the 19-man squads respectively.

The Dragons would move level on points with Wakefield should they be victorious, while a win for Chris Chester’s side could almost guarantee a top-eight finish.

Trinity: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Dragons: Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, GOudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.