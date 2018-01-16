Wakefield appoint Michael Monaghan as new assistant coach

22 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have announced that Michael Monaghan has joined the club as their new assistant coach.

Monaghan, 37, joins Trinity as assistant for the 2018 season and will link up with head coach Chris Chester and their staff with immediate effect.

The Australian has extensive knowledge of the Super League following a six-year playing career at Warrington Wolves before becoming assistant at Catalans Dragons.

Monaghan said: “When the opportunity arose to come to Wakefield, I was certainly keen to make the move. Wakefield is a club with a long history. I was really impressed with what the club seemed to offer after seeing how they played last year and the attitude they go around their footy with.”

Head coach Chester commented: “I am delighted to have Michael Monaghan come on board as assistant coach. We took our time to decide who would be the perfect fit for Trinity and Michael ticked a lot of our expectations.

“He had a fantastic playing career at Warrington before taking that step up as assistant at Catalans. I am looking forward to working with him.”