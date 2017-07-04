Wakefield and Castleford reveal squads ahead of West Yorkshire derby

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have named an unnamed 19-man squad ahead of their clash with rivals Castleford.

Reece Lyne is named in the 19-man squad despite picking up a Grade C dangerous contact charge. The club has confirmed they will appeal the charge on Tuesday evening at Red Hall.

Meanwhile, Castleford have made two changes to their squad following victory over Hull FC last week.

Greg Minikin and Andy Lynch have been included to replace Tom Holmes and Kevin Larroyer.

Trinity: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Tigers: Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Patrick, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster