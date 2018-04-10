Wakefield coach Chris Chester in frame for vacant Scotland role

This story first appeared in Monday’s edition of League Express.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has emerged as one of the leading candidates to become the new Scotland head coach, League Express can reveal.

Sources have told League Express that Chester, who has impressed during his two years in charge at Trinity, helping establish them as a top eight side, has applied and been interviewed regarding the vacant position.

And he is a strong contender among the field vying to officially succeed Steve McCormack, with a final decision expected in the coming weeks.

The Bravehearts have been advertising the position for several weeks now, with talks and interviews taking place recently to determine who will succeed McCormack, the man who stepped down after last year’s World Cup following a decade in charge.

Furthermore, it is understood that Super League side Wakefield have given their blessing to Chester to take on the role if he is successful, so long as it does not impede on his work he is doing at club level.

Scotland are due to play a newly-revamped European Championship, Six Nations-style tournament this year – the details of which were revealed by League Express late last year.