Wakefield comeback to shock Wigan

Bill Tupou scored a hat-trick as Wakefield Trinity came from 20-0 down to seal a remarkable 42-30 win at Wigan Warriors.

Wigan raced into a commanding position in the first 20 minutes through a debut Greg Worthington try and further efforts from Lewis Tierney, Liam Marshall and Tommy Leuluai.

But Tupou grabbed a quickfire hat-trick and Mason Caton-Brown crossed as Wakefield completed a stunning comeback to lead 22-20 at half time.

Danny Kirmond touched down as Trinity continued their remarkable revival early in the second half with Anthony England and three more penalty goals from Liam Finn opening up a 16-point lead.

The Warriors finally responded to 36 unanswered points through Worthinton’s second but Jacob Miller soon brought Wakefield up to the 40-point mark.

Marshall went over for his second late in the closing stages but it was too little too late, as Wakefield opened up a four point gap on their hosts.

Wigan: 21 Lewis Tierney, 36 Tom Davies, 20 Willie Isa, 41 James Worthington, 35 Liam Marshall, 6 George Williams, 7 Tommy Leuluai, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 19 Ryan Sutton, 28 Jack Wells, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: 16 Sam Powell, 17 Taulima Tautai, 26 Romain Navarrete, 37 Callum Field.

Tries: Worthington 2, Tierney, Marshall 2 Williams; Goals: Williams 2, Marshall 1.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 15 Ashley Gibson, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 33 Adam Walker, 9 Kyle Wood, 17 Craig Huby, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Danny Kirmond, 13 Michael Sio; Subs: 14 Sam Williams, 8 Anthony England, 16 Tinirau Arona, 20 David Fifita.

Tries: Tupou 3, Caton-Brown, Kirmond, England, Miller; Goals: Finn 7.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.