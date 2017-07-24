Wakefield confirm Randell capture

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have signed Tyler Randell on a two-year deal, initially from the beginning of next season on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old is the latest piece of the puzzle for Chris Chester moving into 2018 and beyond, with the hooker making the move from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

After playing for the Knights’ NYC team between 2009 and 2012, he signed a new three-year contract with the club before making the move to their New South Wales Cup team in 2013.

In 2014, Randell made his NRL debut for the Knights against Parramatta Eels, but will now move to Super League to boost Chester’s options for next season.

Trinity coach Chris Chester said, “I am delighted to secure the services of Tyler for two years. His position is one that we identified at the start of the season that we did not have a great deal of depth.

“By bringing in Tyler, it will bring in a genuine competition and add quality to what is already a strong squad.”