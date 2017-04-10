Wakefield council to propose ‘solutions’ to community trust over stadium row

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It has been another potentially pivotal week for the future of Wakefield Trinity in their bid to play in a new community stadium in the city.

The council issued a lengthy statement last week in regards to their position on the lengthy battle for a new community stadium for the people of Wakefield – which was responded to in detail by the Wakefield & District Community Trust.

It is the trust which will be the owners of the stadium, not Trinity – they will be the anchor tenants should any stadium be built.

And TotalRL has learned that following a public tete-a-tete between the two parties, the council are preparing to present a number of potential solutions to the long-standing battle within the next fortnight.

As part of its response to the council last week, the Trust said: “If a new multi-party agreement is drawn up and signed that recognises that the floorspace of Newcold contribute towards the 60,000m2 trigger and the Council is prepared to reinstate the £2m financial contribution then this whole matter can be resolved amicably.”

The issue has been on the table since 2012, when the Secretary of State permitted an area of green belt land could be developed so long as Yorkcourt Properties, who were handed the development, gave an area of 35 acres to the Community Trust, as well as investing a sum of £9m into a stadium where Trinity would be tenants.

And this is potential cause for optimism for not just Trinity, but the people of Wakefield in their bid to get a new stadium.