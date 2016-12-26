Wakefield cruise past Leeds

36 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tom Johnstone’s superb hat-trick secured Wakefield Trinity a second consecutive Boxing Day triumph over Leeds Rhinos, defeating Brian McDermott’s side 30-6.

The winger put in a superb display to retain the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, a year after they earned the trophy at Headingley.

Johnstone opened the scoring after debutant Scott Grix put him to the line, while Reece Lyne extended the lead soon after to give Trinity a 10-0 lead at the break.

Wakefield extended their advantage immediately after half-time, with Mikey Sio scoring after Leeds fumbled the kick-off and were forced to drop out.

Joe Arundel scored Wakefield’s fourth try after a smart finish, and, after Jordan Baldwinson almost scored for the hosts, Johnstone made Leeds suffer further with his second try to make it 26-0.

Leeds debutant Jack Ormondroyd did earn his side a consolation after a try from close range, but Wakefield and Johnstone had the last laugh as he completed his hat-trick to end the scoring.