Wakefield don’t get the credit they deserve, says Chris Chester

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield coach Chris Chester believes it is high time his side were given the credit they deserve.

Trinity will aim for a third successive Super League victory tonight when they host Widnes Vikings, as they look to solidify their position inside the top eight ahead of the Easter period.

But following a deserved victory in France against Catalans last Saturday, Chester admits he’s not surprised to see Trinity fail to get any credit for their recent good form.

He said: “I don’t think we got the credit we deserved last Saturday to be honest. I thought we were dominant from the kick-off and worthy winners. The result never looked in any danger, and we’re a team full of confidence at the minute. Hopefully that all continues this weekend.

“It’s just frustrating at times because we didn’t let Catalans play last weekend. I just think Wakefield as a whole don’t get the credit we deserve from some people in the media, but nothing changes there. We’ve got to get on with our jobs and keep working hard and keep trying to get results.

“We just want to please our fans and if we can do that then I’ll be a happy coach. We’re happy to fly under the radar; people were quick to mention we’d only won once in 11 but now we’re four from our last five and those kind of things never get mentioned when it’s to do with Wakefield Trinity.”

Chester is likely to name an unchanged side against Denis Betts’ Vikings on Friday night – a game he has identified as crucial to avoid being sucked into a battle to avoid the Qualifiers.

He said: “It’s an important one for both teams on Friday.

“If we win tomorrow, we’re pretty much halfway there, because 20 points was enough to get in the top eight last season – although I’m not so sure it might be enough this year, but it’s another five or six wins from there. Barring the first couple of weeks we’ve started well and we’re looking forward to the Easter period.

“These are the games we want to be winning. We’re disappointed with the Huddersfield performance because we thought it was two points dropped but we want to win the majority of our home games. We’ve got a good opportunity for that run to continue on Friday. We’re a good rugby league side and we’re playing well at the moment.”