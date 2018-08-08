Wakefield eager to run full reserve side in 2019, confirms Chris Chester

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has insisted that Trinity are fully committed to running a reserve side in 2019.

The future of reserves is back on the agenda after the RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer declared his support for the format, before stopping short of making it mandatory for Super League clubs.

However, Trinity are expected to have a side in 2019, with Chester explaining the numerous benefits it can provide.

“We’ve had a discussion between us all at the club,” Chester told League Express. “We’ve got to commit to the fixtures for the full year; it’s been stop-start this year and clubs haven’t been able to fulfil all their fixtures.

“But we at Wakefield are putting a plan in place where we can play every week with a reserve side. It’s going to be important for us to push hard for reserves to happen.

“As a club, it enables us to keep a closer eye on our players rather than them going out on dual-registration. We want it to happen and hopefully a few more clubs do, too.”

Wakefield begin their Super 8s campaign at Hull this Friday eight points adrift of the play-offs. And while Chester concedes the top-four may be a step too far, he believes there is still plenty to play for.

“Realistically the play-offs are out of reach, but there’s a hell of a lot to go at,” he said.

“We’re only two points behind fifth and to achieve what we achieved last year all over again would be fantastic. Look at the teams around us that have strengthened, like Wigan and Warrington.

“To be in fifth again is a good goal and it would be a great achievement.”

Wakefield could also receive a boost on the injury front for that game at Hull, with fullback Scott Grix almost ready to return from a long-term shoulder injury.

“Grixy is very close,” he said. “It might be this week or the following week. But he’s looking sharp and he’s in full-contact training. He’s ready to go.”