Wakefield extend Hadley’s loan deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield have extended Dean Hadley’s loan deal for an additional month.

The back-rower is on loan at the club on a month-by-month basis and featured in their most recent victory against Warrington Wolves.

Hadley, 24, has made 12 appearances so far for Trinity, scoring two tries.

Buy League Express today for an interview with Wakefield coach Chris Chester, plus a report of Saturday’s victory over Warrington.