Wakefield extend Hadley’s loan deal

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 3, 2017 12:58

Wakefield extend Hadley’s loan deal

Wakefield have extended Dean Hadley’s loan deal for an additional month.

The back-rower is on loan at the club on a month-by-month basis and featured in their most recent victory against Warrington Wolves.

Hadley, 24, has made 12 appearances so far for Trinity, scoring two tries.

Buy League Express today for an interview with Wakefield coach Chris Chester, plus a report of Saturday’s victory over Warrington.

 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 3, 2017 12:58

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions