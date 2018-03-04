Wakefield extend unbeaten start after Huddersfield victory

Wakefield Trinity made it four wins from four after securing a 22-6 win over Huddersfield

Ben Jones-Bishop scored twice as Chris Chester’s side put in a rearguard defensive effort to topple the Giants.

They were 6-4 up at half-time after the two teams exchanged tries, but Jones-Bishop scored again and Mason Caton-Brown scored another to secure the win for the hosts.

Lee Gaskell scored for Huddersfield, who have won just one of their first four games.

Wakefield: Grix, Tupou, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Finn, Fifita, Wood, England, Ashurst, Kirmond, Arona, Arundel, Caton-Brown. Subs: Pauli, Huby, Hirst, Hampshire.

Huddersfield: Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, O’Brien. Subs: Ikahihifo, Leeming, Symonds, Smith.