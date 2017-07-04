Wakefield to fight Reece Lyne charge

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester has confirmed Wakefield will appeal a charge handed to Reece Lyne when he heads to Red Hall tonight.

Lyne was issued a Grade C dangerous contact charge by the Match Review Panel on Monday after watching footage of an incident including the centre and young Warrington fullback Will Dagger.

Dagger left the field on a stretcher and was sent to the hospital after the tackle, however, he has been cleared of any serious injury by the Wolves.

If found guilty, Lyne faces a two to three game ban.

Chester said after the game that he didn’t believe there was any malice in the tackle and has confirmed they will look defend his corner this evening.

“We’re obviously going to fight Reece’s case,” he told TotalRL.

“We didn’t feel there was a great deal in the tackle and I said after the game that I thought the video evidence was very inconclusive and I’ve been proved right with that one.

“We’ve potentially got some footage that can help Reece in this situation.

“The guys at the RFL are doing their job and that’s all we ask of them, but we don’t feel Reece is guilty in this instance and we’ll be fighting it pretty hard.

“There’s no intent there at all. The disciplinary people have said that as well. He’s not got a malicious bone in his body so we will just have to wait and see. We’re confident we’ve got a good case to take me to the disciplinary.”